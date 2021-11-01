Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 225,720 Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.54% of Casper Sleep at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 130.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of CSPR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

CSPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Casper Sleep Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.