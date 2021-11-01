Enzyme Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00221958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

