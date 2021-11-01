Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,463.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.37 or 0.07065006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.64 or 0.00319935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.33 or 0.00952324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00087224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00441361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00267851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

