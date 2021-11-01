Peter (Sing Yin) Chai Buys 350,000 Shares of Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) Stock

Eneco Refresh Limited (ASX:ERG) insider Peter (Sing Yin) Chai acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($8,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.

Eneco Refresh Company Profile

Eneco Refresh Limited produces and distributes bottled water and filtration systems in Australia. It also rents water coolers; and distributes filtration systems and water purifiers. In addition, the company produces and distributes plastic molded products, including containers and jars, bottles, gardening products, automotive parts, and toys.

