Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $8.72. 37,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,493. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.