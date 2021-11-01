TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.08. 30,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36. TFI International has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

