360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 7.3%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 2,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,053,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

