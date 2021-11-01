TD Securities Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,634. CAE has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

