Stifel Nicolaus Raises Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of SECYF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 18,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

