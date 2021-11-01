Atom Investors LP Sells 82,577 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 82,577 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 1.5% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP owned 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.25. 7,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,315. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

