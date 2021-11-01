Atreides Management LP Acquires Shares of 418,400 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 418,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $105,981,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.9% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $15.11 on Monday, hitting $334.53. 112,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,309. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock worth $310,294,657 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

