Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $3,834,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.31. 6,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.20 and a 200 day moving average of $267.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

