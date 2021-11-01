Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,995 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $114,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.19. 4,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.86. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.