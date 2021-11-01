Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 136,655 shares.The stock last traded at $57.90 and had previously closed at $57.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

