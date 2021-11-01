Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 136,655 shares.The stock last traded at $57.90 and had previously closed at $57.95.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
