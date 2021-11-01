Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT Raised to $230.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

KNSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.10. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,614. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

