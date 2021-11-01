Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 930 shares.
AMBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $23,961,000. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
