Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 930 shares.

AMBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $23,961,000. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

