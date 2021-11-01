Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.12. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 5,717 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

