Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Increases By 32.8%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DMIFF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 195,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,978. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.96. Diamcor Mining has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.