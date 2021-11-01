Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $157.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 78,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

