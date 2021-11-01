Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $157.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.
ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.
Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 78,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
