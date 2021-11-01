Atom Investors LP Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 859.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Encompass Health stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

