Atom Investors LP Sells 68,159 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,159 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.21% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 204,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

HEES traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.12. 980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,454. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.18. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

