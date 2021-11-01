Atom Investors LP Acquires New Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.30% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,560,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.91. 1,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

