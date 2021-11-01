Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Holdings Cut by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 2.03% of Shore Bancshares worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. 8,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,600. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

