Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 4.04% of Parke Bancorp worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $22.17. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $295,462. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.