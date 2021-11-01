Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Holdings Increased by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 247.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,792. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

