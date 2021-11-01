63,946 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Bought by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

MPB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $322.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.67. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

