Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $16.56 Million Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 488,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 172.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 92,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,416. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.