Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,187 shares during the quarter. Century Communities makes up about 1.6% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $39,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $36,952,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.86. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

