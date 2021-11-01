Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $65.59 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,192 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 2.7% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.21% of Lennar worth $65,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $14,291,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lennar by 468.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 69,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 602.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.47. 6,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,411. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

