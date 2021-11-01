Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,016,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.13% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS stock traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.00. 2,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,028. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.42 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.45.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

