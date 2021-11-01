Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 120.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.76. 7,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,780. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $258.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

