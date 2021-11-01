Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $3.84 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $223.00. 5,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.50 and a 12 month high of $225.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

