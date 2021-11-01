Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 34,572 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.2% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $39,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,044. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

