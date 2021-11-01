Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 936.2% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. 55,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,597,924. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

