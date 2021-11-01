Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 553 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,053. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $162.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

