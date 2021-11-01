Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,565 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 2.5% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of MSCI worth $83,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $12.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $651.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.19. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $344.15 and a one year high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

