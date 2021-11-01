Knekted Price Tops $0.0001 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Knekted has a market cap of $48,251.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00223042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00095570 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,210,551 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

