Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.09. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,645. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

