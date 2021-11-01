Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $829,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 46.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $238.35. 29,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $176.90 and a 1-year high of $243.91. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

