Lightstreams Price Reaches $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 52% lower against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $504,885.16 and approximately $130.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00223042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00095570 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

