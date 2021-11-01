Aristides Capital LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1,003.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,150 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.40. 38,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

