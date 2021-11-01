Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $66,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rogers by 66.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Shares of ROG traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.36. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,006. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.00. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

