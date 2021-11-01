Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 29.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Avnet by 73.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. 4,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

