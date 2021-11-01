Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($3.12). Novavax posted earnings of ($3.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $13.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.61. 129,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,981. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.33 and a 200 day moving average of $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,935 shares of company stock worth $37,973,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

