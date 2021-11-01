Bayberry Capital Partners LP Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises 5.9% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

