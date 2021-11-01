Berkshire Hathaway Inc Has $2.37 Billion Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises 0.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 8.27% of The Kroger worth $2,367,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

Shares of KR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

