Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Shares of DRI opened at $144.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

