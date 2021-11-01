Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.18 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $333.86 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $335.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

