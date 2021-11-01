Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.45. 5,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,553. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $197.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

