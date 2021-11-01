M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

